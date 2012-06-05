HONG KONG, June 5 Trading in both A and H shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd < 1 055. HK> was suspended on Tu esday.

The trading in the H shares was suspended pending the release of price-sensitive information, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange. It gave no further details.

China Southern Airlines, the country's largest airline by fleet size, said on Monday its state-owned parent was considering injecting capital into the company to lower its debt level.

