BRIEF-Hammerson full-year NAV rises
* 142,000M 2 of new space leased; over 40 new brands; leases signed at average 5 pct ahead of ERV
HONG KONG, June 5 Trading in both A and H shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd < 1 055. HK> was suspended on Tu esday.
The trading in the H shares was suspended pending the release of price-sensitive information, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange. It gave no further details.
China Southern Airlines, the country's largest airline by fleet size, said on Monday its state-owned parent was considering injecting capital into the company to lower its debt level.
For a copy of the statement, please click here
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* 142,000M 2 of new space leased; over 40 new brands; leases signed at average 5 pct ahead of ERV
BEIJING, Feb 20 China's central bank this year is extending a programme that allows financial institutions that support rural finance and small enterprises to apply for a lower required level of cash reserves, three sources said on Monday.
* Q4 profit was GEL 88.7mln ($33.5mln/gbp 27.2mln), down 7.2 pct y-o-y