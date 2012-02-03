HONG KONG Feb 3 China State Construction International Holdings Ltd has proposed buying a controlling stake in curtain wall making and installation firm Far East Global Group Ltd for HK$643.9 million ($82.8 million).

The Chinese construction and civil engineering firm plans to subscribe for 1.04 billion new Far East shares at HK$0.62 each, boosting its stake in the company to about 53 percent from 9.3 percent, it said in a filing to the stock exchange late on Thursday.

It also proposed a general offer of HK$1.18 in cash per share for all outstanding shares of Far East Global it does not own. The offer price is double the stock's last close of HK$0.59.

China State Construction said the acquisition would allow it to diversify into the international curtain wall manufacturing and installation businesses and would be subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

It plans to maintain Far East Global's listed status but will cancel all its share options via an offer of between HK$0.53 and HK$0.66 each, depending on their exercise prices.

Trading in Far East shares will resume on Friday after being suspended Nov 15 last year.

For company statement please click on: here (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)