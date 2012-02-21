TAIPEI Feb 21 China Steel, Taiwan's top steel maker, said on Tuesday it will pay T$3.06 billion ($104 million) to invest in a coal mine in Australia and take rights to 10 percent of the future output.

About half the amount will be used to buy the share of output rights at the MDL 162 site in the northern state of Queensland, while the rest will go on building facilities and on future development, China Steel said in a statement.

The investment will secure annual output of 600,000 tons of metallurgical coal for China Steel once completed, it said. It did not elaborate.

Shares of China Steel ended flat before the announcement, versus a 0.42 percent slide of the broader market. (Reporting by Faith Hung; editing by Jonathan Standing)