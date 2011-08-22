TAIPEI Aug 22 China Steel , Taiwan's top steel maker, plans to issue up to T$20 billion ($689 million) in corporate bonds, three market sources said on Monday, its first such issue in three years and its second major fund raising in two months.

The sources, who declined to be identified because the issue was not yet public, said the company's board would decide on the bond issue at its meeting on Tuesday.

The company declined to comment.

Last month the company issued $740 million in global depositary receipts, an issue it said was aimed at improving its funding structure. ($1 = 29.004 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)