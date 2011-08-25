MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
TAIPEI, Aug 25 China Steel , Taiwan's top steel producer, said on Thursday it will raise domestic prices for October-November by an average 1 percent from September, citing uncertainty in the global economy and higher commodity prices.
Below is a table of price rises for different products: PRODUCT PRICE CHANGE
PER TON (T$) ---------------------------------------------------- Sheet steel -714 Rods 0 Hot-rolled mid/high carbon and low alloy +489 Cold-rolled mid/high carbon and low alloy +307 Galvanised steel coil 0 Electromagnetic coil -200 Hot dip galvanising coil +463 ---------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Faith Hung)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers gearing up for what could be a prolonged strike at the world's leading copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida, are stockpiling rations and supplies to survive the searing sun and bone-chilling nights of Chile's northern high-desert.
Feb 9 Mexican cement producer Cemex reported a 48 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit, beating expectations, on increased demand in Mexico, and it forecast sales volume growth of up to 3 percent in 2017.