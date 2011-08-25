TAIPEI, Aug 25 China Steel , Taiwan's top steel producer, said on Thursday it will raise domestic prices for October-November by an average 1 percent from September, citing uncertainty in the global economy and higher commodity prices.

Below is a table of price rises for different products: PRODUCT PRICE CHANGE

PER TON (T$) ---------------------------------------------------- Sheet steel -714 Rods 0 Hot-rolled mid/high carbon and low alloy +489 Cold-rolled mid/high carbon and low alloy +307 Galvanised steel coil 0 Electromagnetic coil -200 Hot dip galvanising coil +463 ---------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Faith Hung)