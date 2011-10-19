TAIPEI, Oct 19 China Steel , Taiwan's
biggest steel producer, said on Wednesday it will leave domestic
prices for December unchanged for most products from the
October-November period, citing rising uncertainty over the
global economy and softening demand.
Below is a table of price rises for different products:
PRODUCT PRICE CHANGE
PER TON (T$)
----------------------------------------------------
Sheet steel 0
Rods 0
Hot-rolled mid/high carbon and low alloy 0
Cold-rolled mid/high carbon and low alloy 0
Galvanised steel coil 0
Electromagnetic coil -1,122
Hot dip galvanising coil 0
----------------------------------------------------
