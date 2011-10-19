TAIPEI, Oct 19 China Steel , Taiwan's biggest steel producer, said on Wednesday it will leave domestic prices for December unchanged for most products from the October-November period, citing rising uncertainty over the global economy and softening demand.

Below is a table of price rises for different products:

PRODUCT PRICE CHANGE

PER TON (T$) ---------------------------------------------------- Sheet steel 0 Rods 0 Hot-rolled mid/high carbon and low alloy 0 Cold-rolled mid/high carbon and low alloy 0 Galvanised steel coil 0 Electromagnetic coil -1,122 Hot dip galvanising coil 0 ---------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Faith Hung)