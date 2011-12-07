HONG KONG Dec 7 Nearly 1,000 workers at a Japanese-owned factory in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen staged a protest on Monday demanding compensation in accordance with their length of service following a change in the facility's ownership, media reported, the latest outbreak of labour unrest in China.

Workers at Shenzhen Hailiang Storage Products Co Ltd staged a strike at about midnight on Monday protesting that their official years of employment had been cut to zero after Hitachi Ltd bought a remaining stake and taken full control of the facility, the Sing Tao Daily reported on Wednesday.

The workers demanded to be compensated in accordance with length of service after learning that Hitachi might put the facility on sale again, the newspaper reported, adding that the Japanese management had met workers but not yet responded to their demands.

"We are still in discussions with the workers," a spokeswoman from the facility told Reuters. She said the strike was still ongoing but gave no further comment.

The facility is a manufacturing facility for Hitachi Global Storage Technologies, a unit of Hitachi Ltd.

A cycle of slowing orders from the West and pressure for pay rises has triggered strikes and protests in factory towns across the export powerhouse around the Pearl River Delta.

Thousands of striking workers have crippled production for Western brands at shoe and apparel factories in Guangdong province and watch, sportswear and electronics plants to the south and west. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)