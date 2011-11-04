* Cuts shipments to 115 MW from 140-160MW

* Settles dispute with REC Wafer

Nov 4 Solar cell and module maker China Sunergy Co Ltd cut its third-quarter shipment and margins outlook on weak demand that persisted until the end of the quarter.

China Sunergy also said it settled a dispute related to solar wafer supply with REC Wafer, a unit of Norway's Renewable Energy Corporation ASA .

China Sunergy said the undisclosed settlement amount it paid REC wafer on Oct. 28 had limited impact on its profitability. It received $50 million bank guarantees released by REC Wafer.

China Sunergy expects its solar module shipments to be around 115 megawatt (MW), lower than its previous outlook of 140-160MW.

The company's overall gross margin is expected to be negative 14 percent, compared with its previous outlook of 4-5 percent.

The company said industry-wide pressure on average selling prices and high level inventory pressured margins. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)