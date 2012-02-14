Feb 14 China Sunergy Co Ltd said it signed a 50 megawatt sales contract with renewable energy company Bull PowerTech GmbH for projects in Europe.

China Sunergy said the shipment is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2012.

Bull PowerTech GmbH, a unit of Bull Holding AG, focuses on photovoltaics.

China Sunergy shares closed at $2.79 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)