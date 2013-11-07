Nov 7 Solar panel maker China Sunergy Co Ltd reported a smaller second-quarter loss as manufacturing costs fell sharply.

The company's net loss narrowed to $1.4 million, or 11 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), from $30.3 million, or $2.26 per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue dropped 33 percent to $71.8 million. Cost of goods sold fell 41 percent.