BRIEF-LXB Retail Props Plc announces disposal of land interests at Ayr
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
April 4 Solar panels maker China Sunergy Co Ltd reported a smaller loss for the fourth quarter, helped by higher shipments to China and Japan.
Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $13.2 million, or 89 cents per American Depository Share (ADS) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $70.5 million, or $5.27 per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue more than doubled to $125.5 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.
* Proposes dividend of 1.60 eur/shr vs Rtrs poll avg 1.54 eur