April 4 Solar panels maker China Sunergy Co Ltd reported a smaller loss for the fourth quarter, helped by higher shipments to China and Japan.

Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $13.2 million, or 89 cents per American Depository Share (ADS) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $70.5 million, or $5.27 per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue more than doubled to $125.5 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)