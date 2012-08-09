Aug 9 Solar cell and module maker China Sunergy
Co Ltd said it would supply 50 megawatts in solar
modules for projects in Romania and Macedonia to expand its
market share in Eastern Europe.
A number of solar companies are eyeing new markets such as
Bulgaria and Czech Republic in Eastern Europe and India and
China to offset steep subsidy cuts in top markets Germany and
Italy.
China Sunergy, which will supply the modules to its
Bulgarian partner V2M and its affiliates in the second half of
the year, held market share of more than 11 percent in Bulgaria
in 2011.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)