BRIEF-Redco Properties Group says Wong Yeuk Hung appointed as executive director and chairman
* Hong Duxuan has tendered his resignation as an executive director with effect from 9 march 2017
HONG KONG Aug 27 For a full statement on the results of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd, which covers reinsurance underwriting and reinsurance broking, please click on: here (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Hong Duxuan has tendered his resignation as an executive director with effect from 9 march 2017
* The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)