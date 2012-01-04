LONDON Jan 4 China Telecom plans to launch a British mobile service targeting Chinese residents, businesses and visitors early this year, becoming the first Chinese carrier to launch such a service outside China, it said on Wednesday.

The service will use rented space on the network of Everything Everywhere, the joint venture of France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom that is Britain's biggest operator, Everything Everywhere and China Telecom said.

China Telecom is the smallest of China's three carriers and is also considering entering the U.S. market with a similar mobile virtual network operator model, so called because it uses another operator's network.

The company currently offers corporate telecoms services to businesses around the world as well as to consumer and corporate services in China.

"Entering the UK mobile market is a strategic move for China Telecom Europe," Yan Ou, China Telecom Europe's managing director said in a statement.

"We are keen to launch the service in the UK as soon as possible as there is a real gap in the market for the provision of tailored mobile services and competitive tariffs aimed at the growing Chinese population in the UK."

There were 271,000 Chinese living in Britain in 2010, according to the Office for National Statistics, about 0.4 percent of the country's population.

The new service, planned to launch in the first quarter of 2012, will take the number of Everything Everywhere's MVNO services to 24. Other partners include Virgin Mobile , Lycamobile and Cable and Wireless. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)