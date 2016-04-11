(Adds China Telecom statement)

BEIJING, April 11 China's state assets supervisor said on Monday a new chairman had been appointed for the parent of state-run China Telecom Corp, after its previous chairman resigned amid investigation for alleged disciplinary violation.

General Manager and acting head Yang Jie will become chairman of the firm, according to the official microblog of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).

China Telecom said in December that former Chairman and Chief Executive Chang Xiaobing had resigned, just days after the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said he was "suspected of serious violation of discipline".

A China Telecom spokeswoman said the Hong Kong-listed company "will make an announcement as and when appropriate if there is any change in management".

Shares of China Telecom were down 1.18 percent during Hong Kong's mid-day trading break, compared with a 0.51 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Additional reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)