HONG KONG, March 20 China Telecom Corp Ltd
, the country's third-largest carrier, said on Tuesday
that it has set capital expenditure for 2012 at about 54 billion
yuan ($8.54 billion), up 9 percent from a year earlier.
Chief Executive Wang Xiaochu was speaking at a news
conference after China Telecom reported that 2011 net profit
rose 7.5 percent to 16.5 billion yuan ($2.6 billion).
In February, China Telecom signed a deal with Apple Inc
to sell iPhones in China, the world's biggest mobile
phone market with almost 1 billion subscribers. Apple previously
had an exclusive distribution deal with China Unicom.
