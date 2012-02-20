HONG KONG Feb 20 China Telecom Corp Ltd , the smallest of the country's three telecommunications operators, said on Monday that its mobile subscribers increased to 129.25 million in January, including 38.7 million 3G subscribers.

China Telecom said on its website that 3G subscribers rose by 2.41 million in January, while total users increased by 2.78 million. (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)