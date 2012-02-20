BRIEF-Dropsuite signed a partnership with Netherland- based Keenondots
* Signed a partnership with netherland- based keenondots Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Feb 20 China Telecom Corp Ltd , the smallest of the country's three telecommunications operators, said on Monday that its mobile subscribers increased to 129.25 million in January, including 38.7 million 3G subscribers.
China Telecom said on its website that 3G subscribers rose by 2.41 million in January, while total users increased by 2.78 million. (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 13 Playboy magazine is returning to its roots, bringing nudes back just a year after abandoning full frontal shots of women saying they had become outdated.
SEATTLE, Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge on Monday said courtroom proceedings over President Donald Trump's travel ban should continue in Seattle during an ongoing appeals court review.