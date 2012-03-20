HONG KONG, March 20 China Telecom Corp Ltd , the smallest of the country's three telecommunications operators, said on Tuesday that its mobile subscribers increased to 132.33 million in February, including 41.15 million 3G subscribers.

China Telecom said on its website that 3G subscribers rose by 2.45 million in February, while total users increased by 3.08 million. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)