HONG KONG, April 27China Telecom Corp Ltd , the smallest of the country's three telecommunications operators, said on Friday that its mobile subscribers increased to 135.83 million in March, including 43.55 million 3G subscribers.

China Telecom said on its website that 3G subscribers rose by 2.4 million in March, while total users increased by 3.5 million. (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)