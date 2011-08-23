* Still in talks with Apple on iPhone, no deal yet
By Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao
HONG KONG, Aug 23 China Telecom Corp Ltd
, the smallest of the country's three
telecommunications carriers, is still in talks with Apple Inc
to carry its iPhone, targeting growth in high-end
users.
China Telecom, which competes with China Mobile Ltd
and China Unicom , would only increase
handset subsidies if it started selling iPhones to draw more
users to use its network, Chairman Wang Xiaochu said.
"We have a confidential agreement with Apple and can't tell
you anything as of now," Wang told a news conference after the
company announced its first-half results.
China Unicom is the only carrier selling the popular iPhone
in China, the world's largest mobile phone market, although the
two other operators have been aggressively negotiating with
Apple to be next.
China Telecom, which has increased capital expenditure to 50
billion yuan this year from 43 billion yuan last year, sees its
overall ARPU (average rate per user) trending lower in the
second half of this year.
"For voice, we will track our competitors on pricing, but
we'll try to maintain our pricing for data. That's because our
3G development is better, so larger data traffic will help raise
our ARPU," Wang said.
Its views are largely in line with China Mobile, which said
last week that its ARPU would continue to fall for the rest of
the year.
China Telecom executives said during the news conference
that 3G ARPU for 3G services was slightly above 80 yuan in the
first half after introducing the service in the second half of
last year.
Earlier on Tuesday, China Telecom said first-half net profit
rose 8.1 percent year on year to 9.8 billion yuan, which helped
boost its shares by 4.8 percent by the close.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)