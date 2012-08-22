HONG KONG Aug 22 Shares of China Telecom , the smallest of the country's three carriers, reversed losses to rise 4 percent on Wednesday after it said it would acquire the 3G assets of its parent company, a move analysts said would reduce the carrier's costs over time.

The news came shortly before the company posted a 10 percent drop in quarterly net profit, its biggest decline since the second quarter of 2010.

Shares of China Telecom, which competes with China Mobile <0941.HK > and China Unicom, rose to an intraday day high of HK$4.15, reversing earlier losses of around 4 percent.

(Reporting By Chrintina Lo and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Matt Driskill)