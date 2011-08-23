HONG KONG Aug 23 Shares of China Telecom Corp Ltd rose 4.3 percent on Tuesday afternoon after the fixed-line telephone service provider posted growth in first-half earnings.

The stock rose as high as to HK$4.59 before easing to HK$4.57 as at 0629 GMT on Tuesday.

China Telecom said first-half net profit rose 8.1 percent year on year to 9.8 billion yuan. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)