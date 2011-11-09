HONG KONG Nov 9 China Telecom Corp Ltd
, the smallest of the country's three carriers, is
considering entering the U.S. wireless market by offering
services to consumers who frequent both countries, a company
executive said on Wednesday.
China Telecom plans to work out a scheme using MVNO (mobile
virtual network operator), aiming to use the network
infrastructure of a U.S. operator to provide such services, the
executive said.
He said he did not expect significant regulatory hurdles for
the MVNO plan, although some analysts are sceptical.
"We're trying to see if we can work with U.S. telecom
operators so that we can come up with SIM cards that carry two
numbers -- one U.S. and one China," the executive, who declined
to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the
media, told Reuters.
Since each SIM card would carry two numbers, consumers, such
as Chinese residents and students in the United States, would be
charged two monthly fees, which will be more cost-effective than
roaming charges, he said, declining to say which U.S. operators
the company was talking to.
"China Telecom's entry would be positive for the carrier(s)
that they partner with or acquire. We think the most likely
beneficiary is either Sprint or Verizon , though it
is too early to know for sure," Credit Suisse said in a report.
"Any new entrant is worrying for the industry as a whole,
particularly a well-funded new entrant with a low cost of
capital. However, the list of failed MVNOs is extremely long and
few MVNOs have had any lasting impact on the industry."
China Telecom now provides fixed line services to corporate
customers in the United States, but sees the wireless mobile
sector as one that is potentially lucrative for it since many
Chinese travel between the two countries.
A Bloomberg report quoted Donald Tan, president of China
Telecom Americas, as saying in an interview that the carrier
will consider buying or setting up its own wireless
infrastructure if demand for the mobile service was strong.
However, some analysts and the executive in Asia said it was
unlikely that the U.S. government would give the green light to
such infrastructure plans due to national security concerns.
China's top network equipment makers, Huawei Technologies
and ZTE Corp , have had problems
trying to crack into the U.S. market despite success elsewhere
in the world, including Asia and Europe.
Earlier this year, Huawei said it would back away from its
acquisition of U.S. server technology company 3Leaf's assets,
bowing to pressure from a U.S. government panel that had
suggested it should divest the assets amid concerns from critics
that it might retain links with China's security services.
