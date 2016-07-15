UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING, July 15 China's State Council approved a merger of textile and grains trading group Chinatex Corp with the country's largest grain processor and trader COFCO Group, the state assets supervisor said on Friday.
Chinatex will become a subsidiary of COFCO after the merger, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. Both Chinatex and COFCO are state-owned entities. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources