TAIPEI Nov 3 Chinatrust Financial , Taiwan's top credit card issuer, plans to raise $300 million for its first venture capital fund to invest in Taiwan companies operating on the mainland, as it looks to expand beyond a crowded home market.

Chinatrust is in talks with several Chinese state-run conglomerates and financial institutions about joint fund raising, President Daniel Wu told a media briefing on Thursday, which would open the way for it to join global rivals in tapping China's growing venture capital market.

The funds could also be raised in China's renminbi currency, to the equivalent of $300 million, he said. He declined to identify the Chinese firms.

He also said Chinatrust would submit an application to establish a leasing firm in Shanghai that it expects to open next year.

Chinatrust is one of several Taiwan financial holding firms seeking expansion beyond a saturated home market, which for years has generated the lowest return on assets in Asia.

Mainland China is the target they are aiming at, but progress has been small, constrained by acute sensitivity in Taiwan over potential inroads into its finance sector by China that would follow any reciprocal business expansion deal.

Cathay Financial , Taiwan's biggest financial holding firm, earlier this week unveiled its most ambitious plans to tap the Chinese market, saying it would seek a stake in a city bank and was in talks about setting up a leasing firm with a Chinese partner.

Chinatrust's fund raising and leasing firm are subject to regulatory approvals from Taiwan and China.

Before the briefing, Chinatrust stocks ended down 4.95 percent on Thursday, versus the main index's 1.82 percent loss. (Reporting by Faith Hung; editing by Jonathan Standing)