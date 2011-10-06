TAIPEI Oct 6 Taiwan's financial regulator on Thursday approved Chinatrust Financial's acquisition of Metlife's Taiwan business.

U.S. insurer Metlife agreed in March to sell its Taiwan unit to Chinatrust Financial for $180 million, giving Chinatrust its long sought-after entry into the sector.

On Thursday, Chinatrust closed up 3.13 percent, outperforming the broader market's 2.04 percent rise. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)