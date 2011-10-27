HONG KONG Oct 27 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country's No.2 mobile operator, reported a 21 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday as it added more 3G users with Apple Inc's iPhone and low-cost smartphones.

China Unicom reported a net profit of 1.61 billion yuan ($248 million) for the July-September quarter, up 21.2 percent from a year earlier, based on Reuters' calculations using the nine-month figures it announced.

The result compared with an average forecast of 1.71 billion yuan from four analysts.

For the first nine months, Unicom posted a net profit of 4.26 billion yuan, in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

China is the world's largest mobile phone market with more than 900 million subscribers, although 3G users totalled only 102 million at the end of September, the state-run Xinhua News Agency quoted the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology as saying.