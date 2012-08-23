HONG KONG Aug 23 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country's second-biggest mobile phone operator, posted a 2 percent fall in quarterly net profit, largely in line with market forecasts, as handset subsidies weigh on its bottomline.

China Unicom's first-half net profit totalled 3.43 billion yuan ($540 million), up from a revised 2.62 billion yuan a year earlier and compared with a consensus forecast of 3.3 billion yuan by six analysts surveyed by Reuters.

That meant that China Unicom made a net profit of 2.42 billion yuan in the April-June quarter, down from 2.47 billion in the year-earlier period and compared with a forecast of 2.3 billion yuan. Reuters calculated the quarterly profit from the company data.

China Unicom's results come days after its rivals China Mobile and China Telecom announced first-half earnings.

China Mobile posted flat second-quarter net profit of 34.4 billion yuan, while China Telecom's net profit fell 10 percent, its biggest decline in two years due to higher handset subsidies after bringing in iPhones. ($1 = 6.3518 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Alison Leung; Editing by Neil Fullick)