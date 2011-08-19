HONG KONG Aug 19 China Unicom , the country's No.2 mobile operator, said on Friday that its mobile subscribers totalled 183.74 million in July, up 1.17 percent from a month earlier.

3G subscribers totalled 25.82 million in July, up 1.87 million from June, the carrier said in a statement.

