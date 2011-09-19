BRIEF-Systems Technology to pay annual dividend as 150 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 150 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
HONG KONG, Sept 19 China Unicom , the country's No.2 mobile operator, said on Monday that its mobile subscribers totalled 186.1 million in August, up 1.28 percent from a month earlier.
3G subscribers totalled 27.87 million in August, up 2.05 million from July, the carrier said in a statement. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 150 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
HONG KONG, Feb 9 China's most valuable online finance company, Ant Financial, is looking to raise more than $3 billion in debt to fund international expansion, according to technology news website The Information.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.