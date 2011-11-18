HONG KONG Nov 18 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country's No.2 mobile operator, said on Friday that its mobile subscribers totalled 192.38 million in October, up 1.77 percent from a month earlier.

3G subscribers totalled 33.15 million in October, up 2.92 million from September, the carrier said in a statement. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)