BRIEF-Interpublic Q4 EPS $0.75 excluding items
* Interpublic announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
HONG KONG Nov 18 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country's No.2 mobile operator, said on Friday that its mobile subscribers totalled 192.38 million in October, up 1.77 percent from a month earlier.
3G subscribers totalled 33.15 million in October, up 2.92 million from September, the carrier said in a statement. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Interpublic announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Dec quarter net loss 63.6 million rupees versus loss 204.6 million rupees year ago
* The Polish Agency for Enterprise Development withdraws subsidy for its unit's, Baltic Ceramics S.A., project