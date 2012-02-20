HONG KONG Feb 20 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country's No.2 mobile operator, said on Monday that its mobile subscribers totalled 202.89 million in January, up 1.62 percent from a month earlier.

3G subscribers totalled 43.07 million in January, up 3.05 million from December, the carrier said in a statement. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)