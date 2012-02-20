BRIEF-Dropsuite signed a partnership with Netherland- based Keenondots
HONG KONG Feb 20 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country's No.2 mobile operator, said on Monday that its mobile subscribers totalled 202.89 million in January, up 1.62 percent from a month earlier.
3G subscribers totalled 43.07 million in January, up 3.05 million from December, the carrier said in a statement. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 13 Playboy magazine is returning to its roots, bringing nudes back just a year after abandoning full frontal shots of women saying they had become outdated.
SEATTLE, Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge on Monday said courtroom proceedings over President Donald Trump's travel ban should continue in Seattle during an ongoing appeals court review.