HONG KONG, April 19 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country's No.2 telecom operator, said on Thursday that its mobile subscribers reached 209.49 million in March, up 1.71 percent from a month earlier, taking China's total mobile users to more than 1 billion.

China Unicom's 3G subscribers totalled 48.86 million in March, up 2.97 million from February, the carrier said in a statement.

The latest data brings the country's total mobile subscribers to 1.003 billion, based on China Unicom's March data and February figures from China Mobile Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)