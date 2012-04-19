HONG KONG, April 19 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
, the country's No.2 telecom operator, said on
Thursday that its mobile subscribers reached 209.49 million in
March, up 1.71 percent from a month earlier, taking China's
total mobile users to more than 1 billion.
China Unicom's 3G subscribers totalled 48.86 million in
March, up 2.97 million from February, the carrier said in a
statement.
The latest data brings the country's total mobile
subscribers to 1.003 billion, based on China Unicom's March data
and February figures from China Mobile Ltd and China
Telecom Corp Ltd.
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)