HONG KONG, Aug 24 China Unicom , the country's No.2 mobile operator, posted a 9 percent fall in first half net profit, but still handily beat expectations, as smartphones such as Apple Inc's iPhone helped boost sales.

China Unicom, now the only carrier in the country selling Apple's iPhones, has been struggling to grow its profit substantially due to heavy subsidies aimed at attracting a large user base at the expense of profitability.

Its results came after its two rivals announced first half earnings. China Mobile posted a 6.3 percent rise in net profit of 61.3 billion yuan, while China Telecom's net income rose 8.1 percent to 9.81 billion yuan.

"In the first half of 2011, the company actively optimised sales and marketing policies in terms of 3G products, subsidies, terminals and channels, and expanded the target subscriber group step by step," China Unicom said in a statement.

"In the second half year, the company intends to adhere to its development strategy to seize market opportunities, accelerate large-scale development and strive for faster growth in revenue, significant improvement in profitability and further enhancement of overall strength and market position."

China Unicom reported a net profit of 2.65 billion yuan ($414.3 million) for the six months ended June, down from a revised 2.92 billion yuan a year earlier, in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday.

The results were also higher than an average forecast of 888 million yuan from a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The carrier said earlier this month that its mobile subscribers rose a monthly 1.17 percent to 183.74 million in July. Its 3G subscribers totalled 25.82 million in July, up 1.87 million from June.

China now has over 900 million mobile phone subscribers -- more than Europe's population, though many are no-frills 2G subscribers that use their phones to mainly make calls and send text messages.

Chinese carriers have been trying to lure more high-end users to boost their ARPU (average rate per user) by rolling out smartphones, such as those running on Google's Android operating system.

China Unicom's shares have risen 23.6 percent so far this year, outpacing a 15.5 percent fall in the Hang Seng Index .

(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)