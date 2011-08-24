(Corrects 2010 H1 net profit to a restated 2.9 bln yuan, and year-on-year percentage change)

HONG KONG Aug 24 China Unicom , the country's No.2 mobile operator, posted a 9 percent fall in first-half net profit but still handily beat expectations, as smartphones such as Apple Inc's iPhone helped boost sales.

China Unicom reported a net profit of 2.65 billion yuan ($414.3 million) for the six months ended June, down from a restated 2.92 billion yuan a year earlier, in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday.

The result was higher than an average profit forecast of 888 million yuan from a Reuters survey of four analysts.

The carrier, which competes with China Mobile Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd , said earlier this month that mobile subscribers rose a monthly 1.17 percent to 183.74 million in July. Its 3G subscribers totalled 25.82 million in July, up 1.87 million from June. ($1 = 6.397 yuan) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)