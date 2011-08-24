(Corrects 2010 H1 net profit to a restated 2.9 bln yuan, and
year-on-year percentage change)
HONG KONG Aug 24 China Unicom
, the country's No.2 mobile operator, posted a 9 percent
fall in first-half net profit but still handily beat
expectations, as smartphones such as Apple Inc's iPhone
helped boost sales.
China Unicom reported a net profit of 2.65 billion yuan
($414.3 million) for the six months ended June, down from a
restated 2.92 billion yuan a year earlier, in a filing to the
Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday.
The result was higher than an average profit forecast of 888
million yuan from a Reuters survey of four analysts.
The carrier, which competes with China Mobile Ltd
and China Telecom Corp Ltd , said earlier this month
that mobile subscribers rose a monthly 1.17 percent to 183.74
million in July. Its 3G subscribers totalled 25.82 million in
July, up 1.87 million from June.
($1 = 6.397 yuan)
