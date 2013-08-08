HONG KONG Aug 8 China Unicom Ltd , the country's second-biggest mobile carrier, said it spent 4.22 billion yuan ($680 million) in handset subsidies in the first half of this year.

China Unicom expects its handset subsidies amount to fall for the full year of 2013 compared to 2012, executives said during a news conference after the company announced first half results.

Earlier in the day, the carrier, which competes with China Mobile Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd, posted a forecast-beating 41 percent rise in second-quarter net profit as subscriber growth outpaced rivals and users spent more on data. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)