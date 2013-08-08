HONG KONG Aug 8 Trading in China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd's shares was suspended on Thursday afternoon, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.

No further details were immediately available. The telecom carrier is scheduled to announce its first-half results later in the day, after the market close.

The stocks was up 2.67 percent prior to the suspension.

