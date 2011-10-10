BEIJING Oct 10 China Vanke , the country's biggest home builder, said on Monday its property sales revenue in September was 12.5 billion yuan, a 12 percent decline from a year earlier.

It marked the second month in a row for the company to post a year-on-year contraction in revenues.

The value of property sales in September was up 19.4 percent from the previous month, Vanke said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Ken Wills)