SHANGHAI, Sept 5 China Vanke posted a 12.6 percent fall in property sales for August from a year earlier, the country's largest developer by sales said on Monday, reporting its first drop in at least over a year.

Based on preliminary sales figures, Vanke sold houses worth 10.48 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in August, the company said in a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Sales have been slowing across major cities amid expectations of a correction in property prices. It was the first drop in at least a year.

For the first eight months of the year, property sales totaled 84.57 billion yuan, it said.

Vanke reported property sales growth rates of more than 100 percent in January and February.

Property sales in major Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen have slowed sharply in recent months, nearly two years after the central government embarked on a campaign to rein in runaway real estate prices.

The government may extend tough housing loan requirements to smaller cities, adding more pressure on developers most of whom have until now refused to cut prices, local media reported.

Vanke posted a 6 percent rise in net profit in the first half.

($1 = 6.383 yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Kazunori Takada)