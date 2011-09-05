BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
SHANGHAI, Sept 5 China Vanke posted a 12.6 percent fall in property sales for August from a year earlier, the country's largest developer by sales said on Monday, reporting its first drop in at least over a year.
Based on preliminary sales figures, Vanke sold houses worth 10.48 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in August, the company said in a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
Sales have been slowing across major cities amid expectations of a correction in property prices. It was the first drop in at least a year.
For the first eight months of the year, property sales totaled 84.57 billion yuan, it said.
Vanke reported property sales growth rates of more than 100 percent in January and February.
Property sales in major Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen have slowed sharply in recent months, nearly two years after the central government embarked on a campaign to rein in runaway real estate prices.
The government may extend tough housing loan requirements to smaller cities, adding more pressure on developers most of whom have until now refused to cut prices, local media reported.
Vanke posted a 6 percent rise in net profit in the first half.
($1 = 6.383 yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China's primary money rates on Friday showed a fall for the week due to expectations that the central bank would roll over its temporary liquidity support to cushion huge amounts of funds draining in the coming weeks. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3728 percent on Friday morning, more than 18 basis points lower than previous wee
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni