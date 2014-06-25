June 25 China Vanke Co Ltd
, the country's largest residential property developer,
said on Wednesday it was in talks with global investors,
including funds and real estate peers, to sell a strategic
stake.
The stake sale could be through the issue of new shares, or
via the purchase of shares from the secondary market.
Chariman Wang Shi, speaking at a ceremony to mark the
conversion of the company's B-shares in Shenzhen into H-shares
, added that it is necessary for the mainland property
market to correct now.
