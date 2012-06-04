BRIEF-Panamax decides on capital increase
* Total issue volume is approx. 229 thousand euros ($243,976.60)
June 4 China Vanke, the country's largest real estate developer by sales, said on Monday its sales rose 19 percent in May from the previous year to 10.72 billion yuan ($1.68 billion), reversing a decline in April.
For the first five months of the year, sales totaled 49.2 billion yuan, the company said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange, down 6 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Vanke said it sold 4.8 million square metres of property during the January-May period.
For two years China has restricted bank lending to the real estate sector and limited the ability of its citizens to buy several homes, or homes in other cities, to curb speculation in high-end housing that has doubled prices in key cities between mid-2009 and the end of 2010.
Last week, a survey released by the China Real Estate Index System (CREIS) showed average home prices in 100 key Chinese cities fell in May, reflecting the effect of Beijing's efforts to curb property speculation. ($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Total issue volume is approx. 229 thousand euros ($243,976.60)
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate for trade or competitive policy reasons, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published on Monday, echoing other politicians rejection of U.S. claims.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 Sibanye Gold Ltd has secured a loan of $2.65 billion to support the acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, the South African company said on Monday.