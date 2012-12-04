SHANGHAI Dec 4 China Vanke Co Ltd,
the country's largest real estate developer by turnover, more
than doubled sales in November from a year earlier to 17.13
billion yuan ($2.75 billion).
For the first 11 months, sales rose 9.9 percent to 127.2
billion yuan, it said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock
exchange on Tuesday.
Vanke's strong showing comes on the back of 12 new projects.
It said earlier this year that it planned to roll out more new
housing projects in the second half of the year especially in
the fourth quarter.
Though the government has imposed curbs on property
speculation, large and better known developers like Vanke have
benefitted from worries about the financial soundness of their
smaller rivals.
Property developers are also being helped by rising house
prices, which maintained their climb to a sixth straight month
in November, the China Real Estate Index System (CREIS) said on
Monday.
($1 = 6.2279 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada and
Jonathan Thatcher)