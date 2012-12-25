SHANGHAI Dec 26 Trading in shares of China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's biggest property developer by sales, will be suspended from Wednesday pending an announcement, the firm said late on Tuesday.

The firm said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange trading of its A- and B-shares will be suspended, without elaborating.

Its shares closed up 6 percent on Monday at 10.12 yuan ($1.62). ($1 = 6.2335 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)