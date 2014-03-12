HONG KONG, March 12 China's largest e-commerce
company Alibaba Group Holding has agreed to buy a controlling
stake in ChinaVision Media Group Ltd for HK$6.24
billion ($804 million) as competition in the Internet sector
heats up.
A unit of Alibaba has agreed to buy 12.49
billion new shares, representing 60 percent of the enlarged
share capital of ChinaVision at HK$0.50 apiece.
That represents a discount of about 20.6 percent to its
previous stock close, the supplier of television programme
services said.
ChinaVision, which has a market capitalisation of $686
million, said the net proceeds of the deal would be used for
general working capital and for investments when opportunities
arise.
ChinaVision and Alibaba will establish a strategic committee
to explore future opportunities in online entertainment and
media-related areas.
Trading in shares of ChinaVision, which was suspended on
Feb. 25, will resume on Wednesday.
Tencent Holdings' stake in ChinaVision will be
diluted to 3.2 percent from 8 percent on completion of the
issue.