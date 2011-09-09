HONG KONG, Sept 9 China WindPower Group Ltd , the largest non-state-owned wind farm developer in mainland China, said it is unlikely to spin off one of its manufacturing units as planned in 2011 because of market volatility, adding that it was not sure when the listing would take place.

"Shareholders and potential investors should note that the proposed spin off, the global offering and the proposed listing, which are subject to a number of issues, may or may not proceed," the company said in a statement on Friday.

China WindPower, which designs, constructs and operates wind power plants, had announced in June that it was planning to spin off its tower tube manufacturing business, allowing it to expand into solar-energy equipment manufacturing.

Its shares have fallen 43 percent since the start of the year, closing down 1.1 percent on Friday. ($1 = 7.793 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)