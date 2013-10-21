UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 21 China Zhang Jia Jie Tourism Group Co Ltd
* Says Jan-Sept net profit down 44.91 percent y/y
* Zhang Jia Jie Tourism Group says profit down due to lower sales of coach tickets, falling tourist numbers at some tourist spots
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/mag93v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources