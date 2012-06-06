(Updates with Macau government statement, company filing)
HONG KONG, June 6 Trading in shares of Hong
Kong-based developer Chinese Estates was suspended on
Wednesday, after the Macau government issued a statement warning
it could seize back five plots of land where the company is
building a multi-tower project.
A former senior official in Macau, Asia's gambling capital,
was convicted of six fresh charges of corruption and three more
counts of money laundering on May 31, and had his sentence
extended by six months to 29 years by the Macau Court of Final
Appeal, the court said in its ruling.
The court ruled the transfer of the plots of land next to
Macau International Airport involved illegal activity.
"We will not exclude the possibility of declaring the land
approval and transfer of the five plots of land invalid," the
office of the Secretary for Transport and Public Works stated
late on Tuesday.
The prosecutor alleged in court that the official, Ao
Man-long, received a HK$20 million ($2.6 million) bribe to speed
the approval of the sites.
A court in Macau has ruled that Joseph Lau, the tycoon
chairman of Chinese Estates, and Steven Lo, chairman of BMA
Investment, must stand trial over charges of bribery and money
laundering. Lau has denied any wrongdoing, while Lo testified he
did not pay a bribe to Ao.
"Regarding the sale and transfer of five pieces of land in
which illegal conduct was involved, the government will wait for
final confirmation of the previous court ruling early next week,
and then initiate relevant procedures as soon as possible in
accordance with the law and past experience in handling the land
related to Ao Man-long," the government statement read.
Chinese Estates, with a market value of $2.2 billion, builds
residential and commercial property in Hong Kong, Macau and
mainland China. The company did not respond to calls from
Reuters for comment on Wednesday.
Lau owns 75 percent of the shares of Chinese Estates, which
last closed at HK$9. The company said it requested the trading
halt from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pending the release of
price-sensitive information.
Ao, the former secretary for transport and public works in
Macau, is the most senior government figure ever arrested by the
city's anti-graft agency. He has until Monday to appeal against
his new convictions.
He was previously convicted of accepting millions of dolars
in kickbacks to speed property project approvals.
($1=HK$7.7580)
(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree, Alex Frew McMillan, Twinnie
Siu and Alison Leung; Editing by Richard Pullin)