HONG KONG May 25 Hong Kong tycoon Joseph Lau,
who faces prosecution in Macau over bribery and money laundering
relating to a land deal, has denied any wrongdoing and will
remain as chairman and chief executive of Chinese Estates
Holdings Ltd, the company said.
"Mr Lau strenuously denies the allegation leveled against
him," Chinese Estates said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse
late on Thursday. It was in the company's best interests that
Lau remain in his current positions, the developer said.
A court in Macau on Wednesday formally accepted an
accusation by the public prosecutor that Lau had a case to
answer on bribery and money laundering charges, Chinese Estates
said on Wednesday. The court denied a request by Lau that the
case be thrown out for lack of evidence.
Chinese Estates said on Thursday the accusation and any
subsequent criminal proceedings against Lau would not have a
material adverse effect on the company's operations or financial
conditions.
It would form a special committee to handle all matters in
relation to the accusation, and to review the situation from
time to time. It would also appoint two additional executive
directors.
Lau held 75 percent of the shares in Chinese Estates as at
March 23, according to Reuters data.
Trading in shares of Chinese Estates, which was suspended on
Thursday, would resume on Friday, the company said.
In a separate statement, department store operator Lifestyle
International Holdings Ltd said the case against Lau,
who is a non-executive director of the company, would not affect
its business or operations.
