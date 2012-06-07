HONG KONG, June 7 Shares in Hong Kong-based developer Chinese Estates opened down 3.3 percent in thin volume when they resumed trading on Thursday, after the government in Macau warned it could seize back a site where the company is building a multi-tower residential development.

The shares were suspended on Wednesday following an announcement from the Office of the Secretary for Transport and Public Works in Macau that the sale of the land could be declared invalid.

Chinese Estates, whose chairman Joseph Lau is awaiting trial in Macau on charges of bribery and money laundering, said in a filing late on Wednesday that it may lodge an appeal against any move by the Macau government to invalidate its purchase of five plots of land near the Macau International Airport.

The company said it has pre-sold 304 apartments at the development, known as La Scala.

Lau has denied any wrongdoing.