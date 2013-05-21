May 21 Chinese solar stocks soared on Tuesday on media reports that United States and Europe would negotiate with China to resolve a trade dispute over solar equipment exports.

The Obama administration and the European Union will negotiate with China to settle antidumping and antisubsidy trade cases involving China's solar panel shipments, the New York Times reported, citing officials and trade advisers in Beijing, Brussels and Washington. ()

The preliminary negotiations focus on setting a quota on Chinese exports and a minimum price for solar-energy equipment, in exchange for suspending U.S. duties, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the U.S. position. ()

The European Commission agreed earlier this month to impose punitive import duties on solar panels from China.

The EU duties, likely to be set at an average of 47 percent, are much steeper than those the United States imposed last year on imports of Chinese-made solar cells.

Solar companies in Europe and United States contend that Chinese solar equipment producers are flooding their markets with below-cost products, backed by generous subsidies doled out by Beijing.

EU producers say Chinese companies have captured more than 80 percent of the European market from almost zero a few years ago, exporting 21 billion euros ($27 billion) to the European Union in 2011.

China exported about $3.1 billion worth of solar cells and panels to the United States that year.

China, in retaliation to the U.S. and European duties, has threatened it could impose tariffs on imports of polysilicon, the key ingredient used in making solar equipment.

Shares of JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd and LDK Solar Co Ltd rose 9 percent in morning trading, while those of China Sunergy Co Ltd and Trina Solar Ltd were up 11 percent.

U.S.-based First Solar Inc's stock inched up 2 percent.